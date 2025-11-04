Car comes to rest in field after collision at Sutton Maddock

Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle road traffic collision on Brick Kiln Lane, Sutton Maddock, last night.

Emergency services received a call reporting the incident at 7.41 pm on Monday, 3 November.

One fire appliance from Telford Central was mobilised to the scene, near the Tweedale station ground. The incident involved a single vehicle which had left the roadway and come to rest in a nearby field.

Thankfully, crews reported that no persons were trapped inside the vehicle. Firefighters used small gear to deal with the situation, and their primary action was to make the vehicle electrically safe.

Following safety procedures, the incident was then left in the hands of the Police.