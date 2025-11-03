Telford man sentenced for county lines drug dealing

A drug dealer responsible for supplying class A drugs in and around Telford has been given a 44-month custodial sentence.

Shrewsbury Justice Centre. Photo: Google Street View

Andrew Lane, of Laburnam Lane in Telford, was sentenced on Friday, 31 October, at Shrewsbury Crown Court after previously pleading guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

The 30-year-old was arrested in January 2024 following a warrant carried out at his home address by officers after intelligence came to light that Lane was involved in dealing drugs. He was released on bail as enquiries continued.

While on bail officers continued with their investigation, and more evidence was discovered that showed Lane was still involved in dealing drugs.

In March 2025, Lane was arrested again following a second warrant on his home, where mobile phones were seized.

During a police interview Lane admitted to making £5,000 a day from selling drugs, which he used to fund his lavish lifestyle, often enjoying holidays abroad to Mexico, Turkey and The Netherlands.

Officers were able to charge Lane with the offences based on evidence found on the mobile phones linking him to county lines drugs dealing.

Detective Sergeant Tim Atherton, from Telford’s proactive CID, said: “We are pleased with the outcome in court, as this sentencing follows extensive work from the team, who are committed and determined to stop drug supply in Telford.

“We will always act upon intelligence, and will continue to disrupt, target and apprehend those who are involved dealing drugs. The upset these people bring to our community is immeasurable and we shall continue to bring anybody involved in drug activity to justice.

“We hope this sentence shows we will not tolerate drug dealing in our county and the harm it reaps upon our communities.”