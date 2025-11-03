Stuart Anderson MP seeks nominations for Food and Drink Manufacturer Awards

Stuart Anderson MP hopes to shine a spotlight on local businesses in the food and drink sector.

Pictured is Stuart Anderson MP at Ludlow Food Festival in September

The MP is calling for nominations of outstanding small and medium-sized (SME) food and drink manufacturers in South Shropshire who demonstrate excellence in innovation, sustainability, workforce development and wellbeing, and community engagement.

Stuart’s call for nominations is part of the Food and Drink Federation Inaugural MP’s Choice: Food and Drink Manufacturer of the Year Award. It is a celebration of Britain’s hard-working SME’s, which make up 97% of the UK’s food and drink manufacturing sector.

- Advertisement -

Each year, these businesses contribute £37 billion to the economy. The 12,000 businesses that form the sector support nearly 500,000 jobs. In the West Midlands, the food and drink manufacturing sector contributes £2.4 billion to the economy and employs 38,000 people.

Once the nomination window closes on Thursday 20th November 2025, a judging panel consisting of industry experts will have one week to assess each nomination. They will be led by Jim Blight, the Food and Drink Federation’s Director of Corporate Affairs and Packaging.

Regional winners will then be announced on 5th December 2025, coinciding with Small Business Saturday. The overall UK winner of this prestigious award will be revealed in January 2026 and honoured at a parliamentary reception attended by MPs, FDF representatives, and industry leaders.

The nominated business’s main activity must be the production of packaged food and drink products, made in a manufacturing facility. This does not include alcoholic beverages but does include no and low alternatives.



For more information and to make a nomination, email stuart.anderson.mp@parliament.uk

Stuart Anderson MP said:

“South Shropshire is proudly home to a wide range of remarkable food and drink businesses that enrich our communities and support our rural economy with nutritious and nourishing food and drink products. I am excited to support the MP’s Choice: Food and Drink Manufacturer of the Year Award, which has been launched by the Food and Drink Federation to celebrate the oustanding businesses in this sector.

“This is a vital opportunity to shine a spotlight on local manufacturers who excel in innovation, sustainability, workforce development, and community engagement. I encourage everyone to put forward deserving nominations and help showcase the very best that South Shropshire offers.”

Karen Betts, Chief Executive of the Food and Drink Federation (FDF), said:

“The MP’s Choice Award shines a spotlight on the outstanding commitment of the thousands of SMEs across our sector to create wonderful food and drink that brings pleasure to everyone every day.

“At a time when food and drink manufacturing is facing significant pressures, it’s more important than ever to celebrate the small businesses that are the backbone of our industry, and contribute so much to driving innovation, resilience and sustainable growth.”