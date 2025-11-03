Shropshire Premium Bonds holder scoops £1 million win

A Premium Bond holder from Shropshire is celebrating after winning £1 million in November’s prize draw, as Premium Bonds mark 69 years this month since first going on sale in 1956.

This month there were more than six million Premium Bonds prizes worth over £401 million won by Bond holders.

The first £1 million winning Bond number is 258GE105589 and is held by someone from Shropshire. They purchased the winning Bond in October 2015 and hold £50,000. They are the fourth jackpot winner from Shropshire.

Premium Bonds first went on sale 69 years ago in November 1956, with the first prize draw taking place in June 1957. Since then, over £38 billion has been paid out in prizes.

A second £1 million winner this month is someone in York. They hold £50,000 and purchased their winning Bond in February 2024.

Andrew Westhead, NS&I Retail Director, said: “Congratulations to our jackpot winners from Shropshire and York who have each started the countdown to the festive period a million pounds richer.”

“This month is particularly special because we’re celebrating 69 years since Premium Bonds originally went on sale. Over 22 million people hold Premium Bonds, with the exciting chance of winning one of the millions of tax-free prizes each month.”