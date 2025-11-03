Shrewsbury’s historic Lion Hotel goes on the market for an undisclosed price

The Lion Hotel, a Grade I listed former coaching inn and one of Shrewsbury’s most historically significant buildings, has been put up for sale.

The Lion Hotel in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

The hotel, which has presided over Wyle Cop for centuries, is inviting “substantial offers,” though the asking figure remains a closely guarded secret, marked only as “Price on Application”.

The 16th-century establishment is as an irreplaceable piece of Shropshire’s architectural and cultural heritage. The sale is being handled by Colliers, with the listing highlighting a rare investment opportunity.

- Advertisement -

History, Literature, and Notable Stays

The Lion Hotel’s storied past is intertwined with some of the greatest names in British history and literature. It is famously reported that the renowned naturalist Charles Darwin stayed here before departing on his momentous voyage aboard HMS Beagle in 1831.

Other illustrious guests have included novelist Charles Dickens, who allegedly wrote a portion of The Pickwick Papers during his residency, and the former Prime Minister, Benjamin Disraeli. The hotel’s unique character is defined by its preserved architectural splendour, including the magnificent domed Adam Ballroom, a celebrated venue for banquets and events.

A Future Awaits a New Custodian

While the property has changed hands several times in recent history, including a sale to a Thai-based conglomerate in 2015, its current listing underscores the challenge of maintaining such a grand, historic enterprise.

The hotel remains fully operational, boasting 59 uniquely appointed bedrooms, a restaurant, and various function rooms.

“The Lion is more than just a hotel; it is the very essence of Shrewsbury’s historical narrative,” remarked a local historian. “We sincerely hope that the eventual purchaser will act as a responsible custodian, dedicated to preserving its glorious past whilst ensuring its viability for future generations.”

Prospective buyers are now being courted for the property, which is described in the marketing materials as a substantial, historic enterprise with significant character.