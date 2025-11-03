Ludlow Assembly Rooms welcomes new Chief Executive Officer

Ludlow Assembly Rooms is today welcoming Fiona Morrell as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Fiona Morrell, Chief Executive Officer at Ludlow Assembly Rooms

The appointment signals the end of a period during which the Assembly Rooms’ day to day operations were being managed on an interim basis.

Fiona started her career working in an arts centre, before spending 10 years as a professional theatre director. She then worked in international development, and for the last five years has worked as the Executive Director of an international charity that enables women and girls to amplify their voices through the arts.

This, combined with Fiona’s extensive knowledge of Ludlow Assembly Rooms from her tenure as a Board Trustee from 2023 – 2025, marked her out amongst a strong field of applicants for the role.

Laura Johnston, Chair of the Board of Trustees of Ludlow and District Community Association, said

“I am delighted that Fiona is now joining us as our long-awaited CEO. Whilst we will miss her contributions as trustee, which have been hugely valuable, we will benefit from her skills and experience as an Executive Director in her previous post. In our quest to find the right person, we were seeking a candidate with excellent business skills, and what we found was a brilliant combination of both business skills and an arts background.

“I am confident that Fiona will provide the leadership necessary to ensure our thriving arts and community centre continues to serve the whole of our community. “

Fiona will be working closely with the various operational team leads, the Board of Trustees and the staff and volunteers to ensure that the Ludlow Assembly Rooms continues as a sustainable arts and cultural venue for Ludlow and the surrounding area.

Fiona Morrell, Chief Executive Officer, Ludlow Assembly Rooms, added:

“I feel honoured and excited to be joining LAR as its new CEO and look forwards to working with the experienced team and our wider community to ensure LAR is a vibrant, creative, sustainable organisation with a bright future ahead.”