Listen Live
14.8 C
Shropshire
Monday, November 3, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Double arrest after car flips near Whittington level crossing

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Two people have been arrested following a late-night single-vehicle collision in Whittington on Sunday, which saw a car flip onto its side near the village’s level crossing.

Oswestry Response Teams A and E were called to the scene at approximately 11.30 pm on Sunday night after reports of a collision.

Upon arrival, officers found a single vehicle on its side. Fortunately, the occupants had managed to free themselves from the wreckage and were reported to have sustained “none to little injury”, despite the collision’s “nasty looking” appearance.

- Advertisement -

The police operation was supported by officers from the Operational and Roads Policing Teams, the local Safer Neighbourhood Officer, and colleagues from the Ambulance and Fire services.

Following initial enquiries, officers confirmed that both occupants of the vehicle were arrested for driving offences. Further offences are also being investigated, stemming from the incident itself and the occupants’ reactions to being taken into custody.

The police praised members of the public for their prompt reporting of the incident.

A spokesperson said: “We would like to thank members of the public for their swift reporting of the collision, especially with it being close to the level crossing which meant the railway companies could be informed of possible disruptions to the line.

“We’d also like to encourage road users to drive to the conditions and speed limits of the roads in our area which will help us keep our roads safe, thank you.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Change Cookie Preferences

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP