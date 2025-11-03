Double arrest after car flips near Whittington level crossing

Two people have been arrested following a late-night single-vehicle collision in Whittington on Sunday, which saw a car flip onto its side near the village’s level crossing.

Oswestry Response Teams A and E were called to the scene at approximately 11.30 pm on Sunday night after reports of a collision.

Upon arrival, officers found a single vehicle on its side. Fortunately, the occupants had managed to free themselves from the wreckage and were reported to have sustained “none to little injury”, despite the collision’s “nasty looking” appearance.

- Advertisement -

The police operation was supported by officers from the Operational and Roads Policing Teams, the local Safer Neighbourhood Officer, and colleagues from the Ambulance and Fire services.

Following initial enquiries, officers confirmed that both occupants of the vehicle were arrested for driving offences. Further offences are also being investigated, stemming from the incident itself and the occupants’ reactions to being taken into custody.

The police praised members of the public for their prompt reporting of the incident.

A spokesperson said: “We would like to thank members of the public for their swift reporting of the collision, especially with it being close to the level crossing which meant the railway companies could be informed of possible disruptions to the line.

“We’d also like to encourage road users to drive to the conditions and speed limits of the roads in our area which will help us keep our roads safe, thank you.”