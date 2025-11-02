Listen Live
Trust recognises more than 1,100 years NHS service

News
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The Trust, which runs the county’s acute hospitals, held a celebration to mark the contribution of their members of staff who have clocked up more than 1,100 years NHS service.

Staff members are celebrating their incredible 25 and 40 years of service
Staff members are celebrating their incredible 25 and 40 years of service

Over thirty-five members of staff from The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) gathered with members of the hospitals’ executive team to celebrate their 25 and incredible 40 years service.

Carl Ray, Medical Equipment Team Leader, started his career in the year 2000 as a Medical Technical Officer. In 2014, he transferred to PRH, bringing valuable experience and a willingness to mentor junior colleagues.

He was awarded Leader of the Year in the 2025 Trust Celebratory Awards, reflecting his consistent dedication and positive impact. Earlier this year, during a flood at PRH, Carl volunteered to help the Estates team out of hours.

Andrew Morgan, Group Chair, presented Carl with his award. He said: “It is an honour to take part in this celebration – to dedicate your entire career to the NHS is an outstanding feat, and we are grateful for your contributions.”

Gill Johns is a Senior Practice Education Facilitator for Post Registration Education. She has worked across the organisation as a staff nurse, ward manager, clinical site manager and is a founding member of the clinical practice educator team. She has had a long career dedicated to raising and maintaining high standards of clinical care, teaching and training.

Jo Williams, Chief Executive, said: “It is an absolute honour to celebrate our colleagues at the Long Service Awards. With so much experience in the room, this is a powerful reminder of the dedication, compassion and commitment that sits at the heart of the NHS.”

Entertainment

