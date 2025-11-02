Police crack down on illegal street racing in Telford

Police officers in Telford have carried out an operation tackling illegal car cruising meet ups in the town, which led to one vehicle being seized.

Last Sunday, 26 October, officers from safer neighbourhood teams and roads policing, along with enforcement officers from Telford & Wrekin Council, carried out Operation Mantle near Stafford Park.

Following a targeted operation held during the evening, police officers took firm action against dangerous and illegal driving. They issued 25 warning letters to drivers involved in or encouraging street racing, demonstrating a zero-tolerance approach to the activity. In addition, officers reported 17 separate traffic offences, including ten for illegal window tints, two for unlawful number plates, and one each for driving without due care and attention and driving contrary to their license conditions.

Furthermore, police issued two Section 59 warning notices and seized one vehicle after discovering the driver had no insurance.

PC Sean Maddocks, from Madeley’s safer neighbourhood team, said: “In Telford we have seen an increase in the number of reports around car cruising and illegal street racing, and Operation Mantle is a force led initiative that aims to tackle these issues within our communities.

“Car meets, like the one held on Sunday in Telford, not only encourages dangerous and careless driving which can have catastrophic outcomes for those involved or other road users, but is a form of anti-social behaviour.

“We hope that by working with the council, and our roads policing teams, we can target this activity and gain enough evidence to put an end to it here in Telford.”

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing & Enforcement, added: “We are keen to work with and offer support to the police who are taking robust action against car cruising and associated activity across the borough.

“As a collective, we have met and agreed on a series of actions that form part of a borough-wide operational plan. We are currently reviewing and considering various tools and powers that can be used effectively to disrupt, tackle, and deter such activity.”

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion also said: “As the public’s voice in policing, I’m committed to ensuring their concerns are heard and acted upon.

“Following a rise in reports about illegal car cruising, it’s welcome to see West Mercia Police proactively tackling this issue. With this latest operation sending a clear message: dangerous and antisocial driving will not be tolerated in West Mercia.”