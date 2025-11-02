Funding secured for new Live Well Community Hub in Wellington

Wellington Community Library and Residents Hub is the new home of the second Live Well Community Hub in Telford, following the huge success of the first Hub in Madeley.

A resident gets valuable information at the Live Well Community Hub in Wellington. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The Live Well Community Hub is a warm welcoming space in the heart of the community, this model was first established in Madeley where Telford & Wrekin Council worked with Madeley Town Council and other partners to bring a variety of services direct to residents.

Now with a new Hub now open in Wellington, made possible by grant funding secured from Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care Board, residents now have a regular opportunity to talk to organisations who will be able to help them access support to match their needs.

The Live Well Community Hub in Wellington is open 10am – 12noon on the second and fourth Thursday each month, offering regular sessions where everyone is welcome.

The Wellington Live Well Community Hub is only possible thanks to the collaboration and support from partners including Healthy Telford, Citizen’s Advice, Telford CVS, Digital Inclusion, Independent Living Centre, Lingen Davies, Wellington Medical Practice, Wellington Pharmacy and Wellington Town Council.

Councillor Lee Carter, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council said: “I’m pleased to see a second Live Well Community Hub opening in Wellington brought about by the strength of collaboration with partners and services. There are plans for more hubs to be rolled out in additional locations across the Borough as part of our wider ambition to help people live healthier, happier lives—on their own terms with the next one opening in Donnington on Friday 7 November.

“It’s so important that people know about these hubs—whether by dropping in themselves or being signposted by others—so no one has to struggle alone.”

Councillor Kelly Middleton, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Healthier Communities, said: “The Live Well Hubs are all about making it easier for our residents to access the right information, advice, and guidance—early—when it comes to their health, wellbeing, and care needs. These hubs are welcoming, familiar spaces where anyone can drop in without an appointment and get the support they need, when they need it.

“Whether it’s checking your blood pressure, getting advice on healthy lifestyles, or connecting with adult social care and community support services, the focus is on prevention and empowerment.”