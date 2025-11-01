Wellington to sparkle brighter with investment in new Christmas lights

Wellington is set to shine this Christmas season following a significant investment by Wellington Town Council in a new festive lighting scheme.

Pictured are Caroline Mulvihill Deputy CEO and Events Manager – Wellington Town Council, Cllr Paul Davis for Haygate & Park, Cllr Emma Holding – Chair, Wellington Town Council Events & Communications committee, Jon Drew of the Boardroom Gaming Café, who is running the ‘Silly Science’ show at All Saints

The new look LED lights represent the Council’s commitment to enhancing civic pride across the whole town, and will be officially switched on by Mayor, Cllr Reg Snell, on Saturday, November 29.

This year’s investment has allowed for the renewal and enhancement of existing displays for the first time for more than a decade and, crucially, the expansion of the scheme into new areas of the town.

- Advertisement -

Residents will be delighted to see brand new festive lights illuminating the neighbourhoods of Shawbirch, Brooklands, and Arleston, as well as a striking display on the busy Morrisons roundabout. The lights also change colour, and it is hoped that the New Year celebrations will be marked by an enhanced display. They can potentially also be utilised for other events throughout the year.

Wellington Mayor, Reg Snell, said: “I am delighted to be switching on our new lights which represent a significant investment by the Town Council this year. Christmas is a time for the whole community, and it was a priority for us to ensure the festive spirit extended beyond the town centre.

“Bringing these beautiful new displays to Shawbirch, Brooklands and Arleston, ensures our whole town shares in the magic. I invite everyone to join us for what promises to be a wonderful free switch-on event, one of the highlights of the Wellington events calendar.”

The festivities on Saturday 29 November will kick off at 12 noon with fun for all ages at various locations, including performances in the Square by groups like the Shrewsbury Musical Theatre Company, TADLOP and Wellington Brass Band; the popular ‘Silly Santa Science Show,’ a puppet show, a sneak peek from the Belfrey Theatre and Wellington Community Musical at All Saints as well as Father Christmas in his grotto at All Saints Parish Centre.

Wellington Orbit will also be hosting ‘festive screenings’ throughout the day.

The celebrations will build to the new look lights being switched on by the Mayor, Reg Snell, at the Christmas singalong in the Square from 4.50 pm, with the event closing at 6 pm.

On Monday 1 December, it will be the turn of the Wellington neighbourhoods to have their own switch on events; starting with Shawbirch at 5 pm, Brooklands at 5.45 pm, and Arleston at 6.15 pm. Again the lights will be switched on by the Mayor, assisted by Santa, and there will be mulled wine and mince pies and gifts for the children.