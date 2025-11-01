Shropshire Council shortlisted for award recognising effort to tackle fuel poverty

Shropshire Council and its dedicated Affordable Warmth and Energy Efficiency Team have been named a finalist for the prestigious Local Authority of the Year 2025 at the National Energy Efficiency Awards.

The Guildhall in Frankwell, Shrewsbury. Photo: Shropshire Council

This recognition celebrates the council’s relentless commitment to tackling fuel poverty and improving homes across the county. The winners of the 2025 awards will be announced at a black-tie ceremony on Friday, 21 November, at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole.

The nomination is particularly notable as Shropshire Council previously scooped this same top accolade in 2023. This year’s shortlisting is seen as a powerful testament to the hard work of staff, partners, and residents in delivering genuine, tangible improvements.

£4.7m Investment Delivers Warmer Homes

A key driver for the nomination is the outstanding success of the council’s largest scheme, the Home Upgrade Grant (HUG2) initiative. This significant project saw an investment of over £4.7 million locally, directly supporting 308 homes.

The extensive work involved installing 214 low carbon heating measures and fitting 294 fabric measures, such as improved loft insulation and upgraded double glazing. These interventions have proved crucial in helping vulnerable residents move away from expensive off-gas heating fuels, significantly reducing both energy bills and carbon emissions.

The council’s partnership with the Marches Energy Agency and a network of expert installers was vital to reaching more households than ever before.

Major Energy and Cost Savings Projected

The HUG2 scheme’s impact is already clear. Projections indicate the project will achieve an average improvement of 18 EPC (Energy Performance Certificate) points per home, and an average reduction in energy bills of £275 for the supported households.

In addition to HUG2, the Council’s long-running Keep Shropshire Warm Service continues to provide essential free and impartial energy advice and support to thousands of residents annually. Furthermore, hundreds of extra homes have received efficiency upgrades through the government’s ECO4 scheme, which the Council helps to facilitate.

Leaders Vow Continued Commitment

Commenting on the news, Portfolio Holder for Housing and Leisure, Cllr James Owen, expressed his delight, stating: “I am delighted that Shropshire Council is to be recognised once again for our work to tackle fuel poverty and improve energy efficiency. This nomination is a testament to the hard work and innovation of our Affordable Warmth and Energy Efficiency Team, and our partners.

“We are making a real difference—helping residents to live in warmer, healthier homes while reducing our carbon footprint. Building on our success in 2023, we remain committed to delivering sustainable, long-term solutions for Shropshire.”

Oliver Rothwell, Principal Affordable Warmth & Energy Efficiency Officer, echoed this sentiment: “We are humbled to be shortlisted for this award again. Our achievements are only possible thanks to the dedication of our team, the support of our partners, and the willingness of Shropshire residents to get involved.

“Every home improved is a step forward. Looking ahead, we remain committed to reaching more households, being innovative in our approach, and ensuring that everyone in Shropshire can enjoy a warm, healthy home.”

The Council has affirmed its dedication to the future, with plans to expand advice and support through schemes like the new Warm Homes Local Grant, strengthen partnerships to ensure high-quality delivery, and continue to innovate with new technologies that further reduce carbon emissions and energy costs.

Residents in Shropshire can access free and impartial energy advice and support through the Keep Shropshire Warm service via freephone 0800 112 3743 or email ksw@mea.org.uk.