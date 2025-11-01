Listen Live
Shrewsbury in Bloom receives Gold Award at Britain in Bloom Finals

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shrewsbury has once again flown the flag for the West Midlands at the RHS Britain in Bloom Awards 2025, receiving a Gold Award in the Small City / City category for its outstanding efforts in this year’s national campaign.

Pictured are Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Alex Wagner and Stuart Farmer, Chairman of the Shrewsbury in Bloom Committee at the awards
The awards ceremony took place yesterday, 31 October, in Brighton, where the nation’s most beautiful towns, cities, and villages were celebrated for their horticultural excellence and community spirit.

In a tense awards presentation, all eight finalists in the category were awarded Gold: Aberdeen in Communities Together, Chorley in Bloom, Derry City, Harrogate in Bloom, London Borough of Tower Hamlets, Royal Tunbridge Wells in Bloom, Torquay in Bloom Partnership and Shrewsbury in Bloom.

The overall winner of the Small City & City category was Aberdeen Communities Together.

The judges praised Shrewsbury for its exceptional floral displays, community involvement, and commitment to sustainability. Particular commendation was given to The Dingle and the many community-led initiatives that contribute to Shrewsbury’s reputation as one of the most beautiful and environmentally conscious towns in the country.

Stuart Farmer, Chairman of the Shrewsbury in Bloom Committee, said:

“We’re absolutely thrilled to have received a Gold Award in this year’s Britain in Bloom campaign. The standard across the category was incredibly high, and we’d like to extend our warmest congratulations to Aberdeen Communities Together for their well-deserved win.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved — from Town Council staff and local volunteers to schools, businesses and community groups. Together, we’ve shown that Shrewsbury truly lives up to its name as the Town of Flowers.”

The Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Alex Wagner, added:

“This is a wonderful achievement for our town and a reflection of the pride our community takes in making Shrewsbury such a vibrant and welcoming place. My heartfelt thanks go to everyone who has played a part in this success — you’ve done Shrewsbury proud.”

