Man sentenced for shoplifting in Telford

A man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to shoplifting offences, where he stole over £2,400 worth of goods from Telford stores.

Telford Justice Centre

Nathan Crossley, of no fixed abode, appeared at Telford Magistrates Court yesterday, Friday 31 October, where he pleaded guilty to 36 counts of theft from shops.

During the hearing the court heard how the 35-year-old stole goods worth £2,453 between August and October of this year.

- Advertisement -

Crossley was eventually arrested on Wednesday, 29 October, by officers from Telford’s town centre team, and subsequently charged the following day.

Today he was given a 26-week custodial sentence, as well as a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO). The CBO means that when released from prison Crossley cannot enter the following stores: Any Coop store in Telford, Tesco on Park Lane, Sainsbury’s on Holyhead Road in Ketley, Tesco in Madeley, Greggs in Anstice Square in Madeley.

A CBO is a civil order designed to tackle the most serious and persistent anti-social individuals. The powers to issue a CBO are contained in the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, where behaviour has found to have caused alarm, distress or harassment.

PC Jodie Close, from Telford’s town centre team, said: “We are pleased the court has given Crossley a custodial sentence, as well as a CBO, whose prolific thieving has impacted shops and businesses across Telford, and caused alarm and distress to members of the public.”

Crossley’s CBO will be in place until October 2028.