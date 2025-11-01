Christmas Craft Fayre to raise funds for organic farm appeal

The Shropshire organic farm at the centre of a community ownership campaign is hosting a Christmas Craft Fayre this month.

Babbinswood Farm Community Benefit Society will hold the event on November 22 and has appealed for stall holders to come forward to join the festivities at Babbinswood Farm, near Whittington, Oswestry.

The Christmas event will include craft stalls, the farm shop and live music. It takes place from 10am to 3pm.

All proceeds will go towards the Babbinswood Farm CBS campaign to raise funds to buy part of the farm and protect its organic status and retain its community activities.

The society, which has 600 members, has raised £130,000 since it launched its campaign in February this year and funds are still coming in.

It wants to raise as much as possible by the end of the year to buy part of the land which is now up for sale on the open market.

Community benefit society director, Patricia Gibbons, said that the society directors were still optimistic that they would be able to buy a good portion of the farmland.

“We have come to terms with the fact that we may not be able to raise enough to buy as much of the farm as we wanted, but we are heartened by the fact that we have already raised over £130,000.

“All the fundraising we do between now and the end of the year – including our Christmas Craft Fayre – will help us buy more land and make it available to those who want to protect its precious heritage,” she said.

Further information on how to book a stall or buy community shares is available on the website www.babbinswoodfarmcbs.org.uk or by emailing future@babbinswoodfarmcbs.org.uk.

The Crowdfunder page is at Save Babbinswood Farm – a Community crowdfunding project in Oswestry by Babbinswood Farm Community Benefit Society