Shropshire employers honoured with top defence award for Armed Forces Support

Four organisations from Shropshire have been recognised with the Ministry of Defence’s highest accolade for employer support, securing the coveted Gold Award in the Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS). They join fifteen other employers from across the West Midlands who have demonstrated an exceptional commitment to the Armed Forces community.

Representatives from 19 outstanding West Midlands organisations gather at Lilleshall House & Gardens on 23 October 2025 to receive the Ministry of Defence’s Gold level Employer Recognition Scheme Awards for their exceptional support of the Armed Forces community

The prestigious ceremony took place on 23rd October 2025 at the inspiring setting of Lilleshall House and Gardens in Shropshire, home to one of the UK’s National Sports Centres and the Royal British Legion’s Battle Back Centre.

The awards were presented by Commodore Tristram Kirkwood OBE RN, Naval Regional Commander for Wales, the West of England and the Channel Islands. The evening was a dedicated celebration of employers who have gone above and beyond in their support for Defence personnel, including veterans, Reservists, Cadet Force Adult Volunteers, and the families of serving personnel.

Local Winners Setting a Shining Example

The four Shropshire organisations receiving the Gold Award were: Donnington & Muxton Parish Council, RAF Museum Midlands, Shropshire Chamber of Commerce and The Shrewsbury & Telford Hospitals NHS Trust.

The event featured a brilliant performance by The Band of the Mercian Regiment, supported by Reservists from No. 605 (County of Warwick) Squadron, Royal Auxiliary Air Force. Guests also heard from members of Invictus Games Team UK, who shared how sport and teamwork have supported their personal recovery journeys.

Highest Standard of Support

Colonel Francis Acton VR, Chair of West Midland Reserve Forces & Cadets Association (RFCA), who led the event, praised the winners for their commitment.

“It was a privilege to host this year’s Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Awards in such an inspiring setting. The Gold level represents the highest and most demanding standard for employers, recognising exceptional policies and practices that support members of the Armed Forces, veterans, and their families. My congratulations go to all nineteen Gold Award winners – their commitment sets a shining example for others to follow.”

Michelle Alli, Chief Governance Officer and Armed Forces Community Lead at Birmingham Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (one of the nineteen winners), highlighted the mutual benefits of the scheme. “We are extremely proud to receive this prestigious Gold Award. It’s a tribute to the hard work of many people and our close partnership working. We’re committed to creating employment opportunities for the Armed Forces community within the NHS and supporting successful working futures for individuals.”

What the Gold Award Entails

The Gold Award is the Ministry of Defence’s highest level of recognition. To achieve this demanding status, organisations must demonstrate exceptional advocacy and support, including:

Offering at least ten additional paid days’ leave for Reservists to fulfil their training and deployment commitments.

Having highly supportive HR policies in place for veterans, Reservists, Cadet Force Adult Volunteers, and the spouses/partners of Service personnel.

Actively advocating for Defence by encouraging other organisations to sign the Armed Forces Covenant and engage in the Employer Recognition Scheme.

The recognition underscores the vital role employers across the West Midlands play in ensuring that those who serve, and their families, are not disadvantaged by their commitment to the nation.