Fizzgigs firing up to fire off post-Halloween pumpkins

Preparations are yet again underway for the annual ‘Final Fling’ free event in Ellesmere, courtesy of Fizzgigs, the community arts group.

Thomas Davies, the Winner in 2024

Families and other young-at-heart folk are invited to bring their Halloween lanterns to the recreation field on Birch Road on Sunday 2nd November between 2pm and 4pm.

The pumpkins will be flung via a trebuchet, a medieval siege engine, this replica made by Peter Cartlidge, a Fizzgigs’ member. Visitors can name their jack-o-lanterns, and the names are carefully recorded and the pumpkins weighed.

‘Operating the trebuchet is hard work,’ Peter Cartlidge said. ‘About five hundred kilos of ballast will be in the trebuchet bucket which will be pulled into position for every pumpkin fling. So come early to be sure your pumpkin gets thrown. It’s not every day you get to see a trebuchet!’

This year each person will be invited to predict how far their pumpkin might go. There will also be a prize for someone whose pumpkin actually demolishes a target! Last year Thomas Davies, then 6, from Cockshutt was delighted when his pumpkin (also called Thomas) demolished a Damson Fairy.

At least 100 people have attended the event each year, with over 150 when the weather has been kind. Ian Andew, Chairman of Fizzgigs, said, ‘It is lovely to hear the banter and joshing between folks, and also to see how seriously some of the children take the event!’ Kate Westgate (another Fizzgigs member) added, ‘Some families bring picnics or hot drinks and make an afternoon of it.’

All pumpkin flesh and unflung jack-o-lanterns will be collected from the field and taken for composting.