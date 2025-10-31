First ever Telford Day set to launch Christmas season

A day of celebrating all things Telford is set to take place at the end of November to kick off Christmas in style.

Telford Day is a day to come together to celebrate Telford on Saturday 29 November. The new town of Telford was formed on this date in 1968 and there are lots of ways residents can get involved in the first Telford Day celebrations.

The Made In Telford Christmas Makers Market will launch Telford Day on 29 November and will be open from 10am in Southwater featuring local artisan crafts. Alongside the market, the Christmas Yurt will have activities on throughout the day including a film screening of Cinderella with children’s activities from 10.30am.

Creative Workshops will take place from 2pm – 4pm and from 5.30pm the Telford Day Lantern Parade will start from Telford Town Park Visitor Centre ending in Southwater. There will be lanterns, music, an illuminated cycle ride and the winning Telford Day flag will be processed as part of the parade. There will also be live music in the evening from 7pm in the Christmas Yurt.

There will be activities and music in the Christmas Yurt right through until Sunday 7 December including wreath-making workshops, free live music events, Jazz Sunday afternoon sessions, film screenings and much more. The Telford Memories Coffee Morning will be a great opportunity to share memories of the things residents love about Telford.

Telford Day will also feature the new Telford flag being raised.

The Telford Flag competition was launched in June directly with schools within the Borough and more than 1000 children took part. Judges whittled the entries down to the final four designs and the public have been voting in their thousands for their favourite design.

The winning flag will be raised in Southwater on Telford Day as a focal point for the celebrations.

Councillor Lee Carter, Leader Telford & Wrekin Council said:

“I am proud to come from Telford and Wrekin and I am absolutely delighted that we are using Telford Day to promote everything that is good about our Borough and look forward to residents taking part in the Telford Day activities. It’s an opportunity to come together to celebrate all that we love about Telford.

We’ve seen a fantastic response to the Telford Flag competition and a huge thank you to all who have voted and shared your positive comments. Voting is open until 5pm on Sunday 2 November.

We will be sharing lots more information on Telford Day and how you can get involved on our social media channels as well through local media.”

Councillor Angela McClements, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Leisure, Tourism, Culture & the Arts, said:

“There are many ways people can get involved in Telford Day from sharing their memories at the coffee morning, watching the Telford Day Lantern Parade or supporting local businesses at the Made In Telford Christmas Makers Market. Telford Day will be a great way to start off the Christmas celebrations bringing friends and family together at this special time.”

Voting for the Telford Flag is open until Sunday 2 November.