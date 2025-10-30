Listen Live
Thursday, October 30, 2025
Whitchurch Swimming & Fitness Centre shortlisted for award

Whitchurch Swimming & Fitness Centre has made the final in the UK Pool & Spa Awards’ Water Leisure Venue of the Year category.

Whitchurch Swimming Pool

These awards celebrate innovation, customer experience and excellence across the UK’s aquatics sector, recognising individuals and facilities that have made a significant impact in the industry.

Rhys Collins, Partnership Manager for Shropshire Community Leisure Trust, which operate the centre in partnership with Serco Leisure, said:

“To be named a finalist is a huge honour and a testament to the commitment of our team. We’re proud to be recognised nationally for a local centre, which has done so much to improve the health and wellbeing of the people of this region.”

Cllr Alex Wagner, deputy leader of Shropshire Council, said:

“It’s fantastic to see Whitchurch Swimming & Fitness Centre recognised at a national level for its contribution to community wellbeing and leisure excellence. This shortlisting reflects the hard work of the team and the value of continued investment in high-quality, accessible facilities for residents across Shropshire, who deliver a really excellent service.”

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony held at Birmingham’s National Conference Centre on December 11th, bringing together the best in the business to celebrate achievements across the aquatics sector.

