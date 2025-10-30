Shifnal set to dazzle with new Christmas lights

Shifnal Town Council is inviting residents and visitors to mark their calendars for a Christmas Lights Switch On event on Saturday, November 29th, celebrating a significant long-term investment aimed at putting Shifnal firmly on the map for its festive lights.

Town Clerk Denise Reynolds, Mayor Paul Williamson and Shifnal Town Council Events Dan Harper

The Town Council has committed substantial funds this year to enhance the Christmas lights infrastructure, ensuring a high-quality display that will illuminate the town centre for many seasons to come, with further investment year on year.

The festive lights switch on kicks off at 5pm and promises an evening with entertainment for the whole family.

The stage will host a variety of local talent and acts throughout the evening including Centre Stage and Susie C Sings.

Street entertainment will add a magical atmosphere, featuring towering stilt walkers, popular mascots, and street bubbles. A highlight for younger visitors will be the traditional and much-loved Santa’s Grotto.

The countdown to the town’s bright new lights will begin on the main stage:

6.25 pm Father Christmas will read the classic festive tale, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.

6.40 pm The Mayor of Shifnal will address the gathered community.

6.45 pm The moment everyone is waiting for! The Mayor will officially switch on the new lights, joined on stage by Santa and his Elves, and the town’s Carnival Royalty.

Shifnal Town Council encourages all local businesses to embrace the festive spirit by staying open late to welcome the crowds and maximise sales during this community event.

“This is more than just a light switch-on; it’s a statement of ambition for Shifnal,” said Councillor Paul Williamson, Mayor of Shifnal. “The Town Council has made a significant, long-term investment to ensure our town shines brilliantly this Christmas and for years to come. We look forward to seeing the community come together to enjoy this festive occasion.”