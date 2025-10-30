Ludlow Town Council challenges ‘unfair’ parking charge hikes

Ludlow Town Council has lodged a strong objection with Shropshire Council over what it describes as disproportionate and unfair parking charges being applied to the historic market town.

On street parking in Ludlow will rise from £2 to £2.80 from Monday. Image: Google Street View

The Council warns that the proposed increases, due to take effect from Monday, 3 November, across the county, will have a severe and detrimental impact on Ludlow’s local economy, accessibility, and overall vitality.

Despite being a relatively small market town with a population of fewer than 11,000, Ludlow is facing parking charges that are on par with Shrewsbury.

- Advertisement -

The Disparity in Banding

The heart of the council’s grievance is the current parking banding system. Ludlow is singled out for Band 2 on-street parking charges, a rate applied to no other town in Shropshire apart from the county town of Shrewsbury.

Larger Shropshire towns, including Bridgnorth, Oswestry, and Market Drayton, do not have Band 2 parking rates.

For Band 2 car parks – the rate Ludlow Town Council is disputing—the hourly charge will rise from £2.00 to £2.80.

A Council spokesperson stated, “There is simply no justification for charging Ludlow at Band 2 levels… These charges are out of proportion and risk damaging the local economy, discouraging visitors, and undermining our vibrant market town.”

Demand for Lower Charges

To ensure that the charges are fair and proportionate, Ludlow Town Council is demanding an urgent review of the current system and calling for the following specific reductions: reduce on-street parking charges from Band 2 to Band 3, reduce Castle Street car park charges from Band 3 to Band 4 and reduce on-street (Blue Zone) charges from Band 4 to Band 5.

The Council urges Shropshire Council to act swiftly to bring Ludlow’s parking charges in line with those of similarly sized towns across the county.

Shropshire-wide Increases

Shropshire Council is implementing a rise in car park and on-street parking fees from Monday, 3 November, marking the first hike since 2022. The Council says the extra revenue is necessary due to stretched budgets and will be reinvested directly into maintaining existing car parks, supporting local road improvements, and boosting public transport services.

The changes form the first stage of a broader parking review. According to Rob Wilson, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for transport and economic growth, the measures are essential to make parking provision sustainable and self-financing, thus relieving pressure on general council funds.