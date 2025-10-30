Housing group helps hundreds of children explore the world of work

An award-winning aspirations programme is coming to 11 primary schools across Telford thanks to a new partnership between Positive Footprints and Housing Plus Group.

Pupils from Years 5 and 6 had the opportunity to meet professionals from a range of industries, including hospitality

The initiative will help hundreds of children explore the world of work and raise their aspirations for the future.

The partnership was celebrated at a launch event at St Matthew’s Primary School, Donnington, where pupils from Years 5 and 6 had the opportunity to meet professionals from a range of industries including pharmacy, veterinary care, hospitality, construction, housing and beauty. Local businesses joined the event to share their career journeys and inspire the next generation.

Positive Footprints works in collaboration with education providers to develop career-based learning programmes in partnership with local businesses. With research showing that many children begin forming ideas about their future careers before the age of eight, the organisation’s programmes aim to inspire, prepare, and support young people to explore the world of business, get thinking about their future careers and raise aspirations.

Going forward, pupils at schools across Telford will benefit from a range of activities including guest speakers, workplace interactions, and hands-on learning experiences, all designed to build confidence, ambition, and curiosity.

At the launch, the pupils presented Sam Hine from Housing Plus Group with a certificate to thank the organisation for its support and investment in their futures.

Sam, the group’s Social Value and Inclusion Manager, said: “It was really great to see the children so engaged and interested at the launch event.

“We are pleased to be working with Positive Footprints and local primary schools where we have large numbers of homes, with an exciting programme that encourages ambition, increases confidence and raises aspirations at a young age.”

Ben Kelly, Partnerships Lead at Positive Footprints, said:“Strategic partnerships like this one with Housing Plus are absolutely vital.

“They allow us to reach more children, in more communities, and give them the tools to dream bigger and aim higher.

“We’re proud to work alongside the Housing Plus Group to help shape brighter futures for young people in Telford.”