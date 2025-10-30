Final recommendations for town and parish councils in Telford and Wrekin set to be agreed

A comprehensive review of town and parish council arrangements across Telford and Wrekin is nearing its conclusion, with final recommendations due to be considered next week by Telford & Wrekin Council’s cross-party Boundary Review Committee.

Southwater in Telford. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The Community Governance Review, launched in February 2025, set out to ensure that local governance structures reflect the borough’s evolving communities, many of which have grown significantly since the current arrangements were established.

Public consultation has been central to the review process. In total, three phases of engagement have taken place.

Phase One invited residents and stakeholders to share views and suggestions of what the town and parish council arrangements across the Borough should look like into the future.

Phase Two followed which sought views on draft proposals, shaped by initial feedback. This phase included seven public drop-in sessions across the borough and generated well over 1,000 responses.

Phase Three focused on revised proposals for seven areas of the Borough which the Committee felt required further consideration. This final consultation received more than 210 responses.

At its meeting on Tuesday 4 November, the Boundary Review Committee will consider the final recommendations for these seven areas and confirm its final decision in respect of the whole Borough. If approved, the changes will take effect from the next scheduled local elections in May 2027 although transitional arrangements will be in place leading up to that date.

Councillor Giles Luter, Chair of Telford & Wrekin Council’s cross-party Boundary Review Committee, said: “From the outset, the Community Governance Review has been very much a listening exercise, as we’ve sought to understand what people like or dislike about current arrangements, and how they would like to see them updated.

“These final recommendations are the result of extensive consultation with our communities. We want to thank everyone who got involved for their input and feedback which has shaped every stage of this review, and we’ve made sure to listen and respond throughout.

“We’ve adapted proposals based on what residents and town and parish councils have told us, and extended consultation periods where needed to ensure everyone had the opportunity to contribute.”

The Community Governance Review reflects Telford & Wrekin Council’s commitment to ensuring that local representation remains fair, effective, and responsive to the needs of its growing communities.