Christopher Turley Armed Forces Community Hub officially opens in Dawley

A new space dedicated to supporting military personnel, veterans and families in Telford and Wrekin is now officially open.

Cutting the ribbon to officially open the Christopher Turley Armed Forces Community Hub. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The Christopher Turley Armed Forces Community Hub was officially opened at Dawley House, Burton Street, Dawley, on Friday, 24 October. It provides a community space for serving armed forces personnel, veterans, and their families, offering tailored support and services in a welcoming environment.

Named in honour of Chris Turley, a former borough councillor and Chair of the Armed Forces Community Covenant, who passed away in August 2024, the Hub is a tribute to his lifelong dedication to serving personnel, veterans, and their families.

- Advertisement -

Chris served in HM Armed Forces for 22 years until 1994, followed by a role at the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford until his retirement in 2010. He continued his public service as a councillor for The Nedge Ward (2011–2024) and as a town and parish councillor for Great Dawley, Hollinswood and Randlay, and Stirchley and Brookside.

The Hub has been developed in partnership with Telford & Wrekin Council, Great Dawley Town Council and Telford Mind. It will serve as a one-stop-shop offering specialist services, signposting, and support for those currently serving, transitioning out of service, and veterans, as well as their families. The Hub also provides a welcoming social space for the armed forces community to connect in a safe and supportive environment.

The opening ceremony brought together armed forces veterans, family members of Chris Turley, local councillors, borough MPs, and representatives from partner organisation, where His Majesty’s Lord–Lieutenant of Shropshire, Mrs Anna Turner, made a short speech in tribute to Chris Turley and formally opened the Hub along with Chris’ sons Andy and Chris Turley.

Mrs Anna Turner, His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, said:

“When you see and hear so many Armed Forces veterans enjoying the company of each other and listen to the buzz of enthusiastic conversation, you just know how important somewhere like this meeting place is for like-minded people. Telford and Wrekin’s support for this Hub is a fantastic gesture of gratitude to the Armed Forces and thereby thanks for our freedom and safety”.

Sergeant Major Andy Turley, son of Chris Turley, said:

“We were incredibly proud to officially open the Christopher Turley Armed Forces Community Hub, named in honour of our remarkable dad. Our father was committed to supporting those in the armed forces, veterans and their families and to see that continue in his name is an honour and we are grateful to everybody involved.”

Councillor Paul Davis, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member with responsibility for the armed forces, added:

“This dedication is a tribute and a thank you to Chris Turley, who was a remarkable man, a dedicated councillor and tireless advocate for veterans and the armed forces. This new hub is a partnership between Telford & Wrekin Council, Great Dawley Town Council and Telford Mind, and underlines our Borough’s commitment to recognising, supporting and thanking all the serving military personnel, veterans and their families living and working in Telford and Wrekin.”

Veteran Peter Heap, who served in the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) and attended the Hub opening, said:

“It’s so important to know that there’s people out there that can support you and just listen. This new Hub is there for anybody that needs it, so it’s great for ex-veterans like myself and anyone else that needs to come and talk to like-minded people.”

The Christopher Turley Armed Forces Community Hub, at 22 Burton Street, Dawley TF4 2ES is now open, with regular drop-in sessions, activities and community events.

For more information, visit www.telford.gov.uk/AFHub.