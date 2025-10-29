Listen Live
Woman jailed after breaching court order

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A woman has been given an eight-month jail sentence after she was found to have breached her Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) in Telford.

Telford Justice Centre
Telford Justice Centre

Charlotte Corbett, of no fixed abode, was given the sentence at Telford Magistrates Court on Monday, 27 October, after pleading guilty to the breach as well as three counts of theft from stores. 

The 25-year-old was given the order in March this year, which meant she could not enter certain shops in Telford.

Corbett was arrested on Sunday, 26 October, following two thefts from Boots in Wellington and a theft from the Co-op in Stirchley. 

PC Jodie Close, from Telford’s town centre team, said: “Thanks to members of the public we have been able to successfully enforce Corbett’s CBO, and as a result a prolific Telford shoplifter has been put before the courts and given an eight-month custodial sentence.”

