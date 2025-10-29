Shrewsbury Sapphires dazzle at end of season awards

The Shrewsbury Sapphires Dance Troupe recently celebrated a spectacular season with their annual End of Season Awards, recognising the talent, hard work, and dazzling achievements of their dancers across all age groups.

The Shrewsbury Sapphires Dance Troupe

The event highlighted the troupe’s success in competitions and celebrated the commitment of both dancers and leaders.

Principal Jamie Jordan-Bailey expressed immense pride, stating, “As always I am so proud of each and every dancer that dances for Sapphires. We have some tough competition and the work we all put it in as a team has showed what a team we are.

“We would like to thank I T Culliss for their continued sponsorship and welcome Hair Forum in Coleham and Victoria’s Breakfast and Lunch Bar as a new sponsorship. We would like to invite new local companies to sponsor our local worthwhile dance troupe.”

Award Winners Shine Bright

The ceremony saw a haul of awards distributed among the different sections:

Tots: The youngest dancers truly shone, sweeping the main categories by securing Leader of the Year, Troupe of the Year, and being crowned 1st Place Champions.

Tinies: The Tinies proved to be a formidable and fun-loving force, achieving both Leader of the Year and Champion Leader, along with Troupe of the Year and 1st Place Champions. They were also recognised for their performance flair, taking home the Most Entertaining award.

Juniors: The Juniors section had a strong year, winning Troupe of the Year and seeing one of their own named Champion Leader. They also secured Runner up Leader of the year and Runner up Champions. Their dedication was further acknowledged as they received the Trainers of the Year award.

Seniors: The Seniors proved to be strong contenders in a competitive field, achieving Runner up Leader of the Year, Runner up Troupe of the Year, and securing 3rd Place Champions.

Special Recognition and Annual Honours

Beyond the sectional accolades, several individuals received special recognition:

Principal Jamie Jordan-Bailey was honoured with the prestigious Sam Oakes Memorial Shield.

Kayleigh Hall was recognised with the Personality award.

The traditional fancy dress competition added a touch of fun, with Claire taking 1st Place and Lee & Lj securing 2nd Place.

The essential skill of marching was also celebrated with the Championship Marchers of the Year awards:

Tots: Lily

Tinies: Kayla

Juniors: Mimi, Ruby and Alex

Seniors: Si

Non Dancers: Claire

New Routines Begin

Following their successful competitive season, the Shrewsbury Sapphires Dance Troupe is looking to grow its ranks and is recruiting dancers of all ages to join their award-winning troupe for the new season.

The troupe offers structured training sessions:

Training: Every Monday from 4.30 pm (times depend on age) at Harlescott Scout Hut.

Tots, Tinies and Juniors: Also train on Sunday’s at The Grange Youth Club.

If you or your child is interested in joining a successful, community-focused, and competitive dance troupe, this is the perfect time to get involved.

For more information, please contact Principal Jamie Jordan-Bailey directly on 07977 269 244.