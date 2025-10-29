Shrewsbury enjoys strong September with footfall and sales both on the rise

Shrewsbury town centre experienced a month of positive performance in September 2025, with footfall, sales and customer spending all showing healthy growth compared to the same month last year.

A busy Pride Hill in Shrewsbury

New figures from Shrewsbury BID, whose data is collected by partners Beauclair and MRI Springboard, reveal that footfall was up 11% year-on-year, while town centre sales increased by 6.4%, with customers spending 8% more on average.

The results paint a bright picture for Shrewsbury’s economic vitality – particularly when compared against the national picture, where overall Great Britain retail sales fell by 4% during the same period.

In total, shoppers spent £10.23 million in Shrewsbury town centre throughout September, with an average transaction value of £20.86 and the typical customer spending £89.78 across the month.

According to customer spend data, the five strongest performing sectors were:

– Food & Drink – £3.52 million

– Fashion – £1.8 million

– Health & Beauty – £1.45 million

– Grocery – £1.42 million

– General Retail – £773,000

Seb Slater, Executive Director of Shrewsbury BID, said: “It’s encouraging to see such positive results through the early autumn and after the key visitor period of the summer holidays, with both footfall and sales significantly outperforming national trends. It’s borne out by Shrewsbury recently being ranked the most vital retail centre in the West Midlands region, and last week topping the list of The Telegraph’s Most Perfect Market Towns.

“The strength of Shrewsbury’s offer and economic mix of independent and national offerings is getting noticed nationally – and we’re seeing great momentum heading into the final quarter of the year. It’s clear that local customers remain loyal to their high street and we are confident they’ll continue to choose Shrewsbury as a brilliant place to shop, eat and spend time.”

Vonny Simons, who founded The Toybox, a popular independent toy shop that recently expanded from Wyle Cop to a larger unit on the High Street, commented on the news, “It’s reassuring to see footfall and average spend increasing on the high street, especially as we’ve invested heavily in the new store. We’re thrilled that the people of Shrewsbury have taken us to their hearts and are enjoying spending their hard-earned money on quality over quantity when it comes to children’s gifting.”

Elisa Lewis, Store Manager at Marks & Spencer Shrewsbury and member of the board of Shrewsbury BID, commented on the results, “September felt really busy, vibrant and full of buzz in Shrewsbury – on the weekends especially. Footfall felt noticeably higher, and this data reflects that. It’s fantastic to see the town performing so well and continuing to outperform the national picture, thanks to a loyal customer base and a great mix of independents and high street names.”

The Shrewsbury BID team continues to track footfall and retail performance each month in partnership with Beauclair and Springboard, providing valuable insights that support local businesses and shape ongoing town centre strategy.

Recently, the BID’s Work in Shrewsbury Data Hub has been refined to capture more valuable, insightful data that town centre businesses, and those considering setting up a business in Shrewsbury, can access free of charge.

Visit the new Data Hub here.