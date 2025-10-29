Listen Live
Man charged after police cars damaged in Donnington

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A man has been charged following an incident in Donnington on Sunday, 26 October, which saw two police cars damaged.

Dreece Bateman, 29, of Meadow Close in Telford, has been charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A, possession of a controlled drug of class B and criminal damage.

The incident happened at Walkers Clock Service Station after police responded to reports of a man believed to be possession of a knife in the area.

Bateman has been remanded and is due to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on 21 November.

