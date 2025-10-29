Community’s voice sought to shape future of historic Llwyd Mansion

A vital call has gone out to residents, workers, and visitors of Oswestry to help breathe new life into one of the town’s most cherished historical buildings.

Llwyd Mansion in Oswestry town centre. Photo: Oswestry Town Council

The “Llwyd Mansion: Framing the Future” Project is actively seeking public input to ensure the historic Llwyd Mansion is restored to its rightful place as a valued and vibrant part of the community.

Oswestry Town Council is asking the public to share their ideas and opinions on how the Mansion can best serve the community going forward. The feedback will be crucial in determining the building’s future purpose, as well as shaping the plans for the activities, events, and opportunities that will be hosted there.

“We genuinely want to hear from you – the people who live in, work in, and visit Oswestry,” a spokesperson for Oswestry Town Council stated. “Your ideas will help us shape the Mansion’s future and ensure it becomes a vibrant space that reflects the needs and interests of the whole community.”

The initiative seeks to transform the Llwyd Mansion into a hub that the whole town can engage with and enjoy. Whether you envision it as a space for arts, education, local business, or community gatherings, the project team is keen to understand what local people most want to see.

How to Have Your Say

To contribute your ideas and shape the future of this local landmark, simply complete the Oswestry Town Council online survey before 14 December.

This is a key opportunity for the community to directly influence the destiny of the Llwyd Mansion, ensuring its past is honoured while its future is firmly rooted in the needs of modern Oswestry.