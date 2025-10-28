Zac’s Fund continues to give grants to children and young people with cancer

The legacy of a family’s huge fund-raising effort to provide cancer treatment for a brave Shropshire boy is continuing to help more children and young people with cancer.

Zac Oliver. Photo Be Bold Media

Shropshire Community Foundation is overseeing grants from Zac’s Fund which was originally set up to help Zac Oliver of Broseley get pioneering cancer treatment in the USA.

Zac’s family started the campaign in 2018 to raise £500,000 to travel to Philadelphia for treatment after Zac – then four-years-old – was diagnosed with a rare strain of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

Donations came in from across the country and Zac was able to receive the treatment. He is now growing up and remains cancer free.

Now the legacy from the fund-raising effort is being used to fund grants to support other children and young people with cancer through Shropshire Community Foundation.

The Foundation has already awarded £27,000 of grants from Zac’s Fund and has now opened applications for a third round of grants for a further £15,000. The funding is available to give financial support to children and young people, aged up to and including 21 years of age with a cancer diagnosis.

Shropshire Community Foundation trustee, Sonia Roberts MBE, said that the Foundation was delighted to be involved in maintaining the legacy from Zac’s Fund.

“We have worked closely with Zac’s family to make sure that the huge fund-raising campaign in 2018 for Zac goes on to support and help other children and young people living with cancer,” she said.

Grants can be awarded to individuals or families who have a diagnosis of cancer, to support their treatment where it cannot otherwise be obtained free of charge.

Families can also apply for grants to cover respite, travel expenses, educational catch up, gifts, special outings and end-of-life palliative care.

Organisations can also apply for grants on behalf of individuals or families. The value of awards may vary depending on the need of the individual and will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

The Zac’s Fund is for people based in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin although applications for from outside the county may be considered at the discretion of the fund advisors.

Applications are open now and can be made up to December 8 . Successful applicants will be notified in late January 2026.

Information is available at shropshirecommunityfoundation.org.uk.