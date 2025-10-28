Listen Live
9.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Sponsors sought for stunning Christmas Tree Festival

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Organisers of the much-loved annual Christmas Tree Festival at St. Chad’s church in Shrewsbury are making an urgent appeal for sponsors to ensure the beautiful Georgian church can once again be “ablaze with twinkling lights” this December.

St Chads Christmas Tree Festival
St Chads Christmas Tree Festival

The festival, which promises to be a “spectacular display of trees,” is set to fill the tranquil atmosphere of St. Chad’s with a host of beautifully decorated and illuminated Christmas trees.

Running daily from 19th December until 3rd January 2026, the event will also feature a diverse, ongoing programme of Christmas music, song, and dance. Admission to the festival is free of charge.

Abbi Grainger, Festival Organiser from St. Chad’s, spoke passionately about the event and the need for community involvement. “We really would like people to come and enjoy what promises to be a lovely experience in the tranquil atmosphere of our beautiful Georgian church,” she said. “But we would please welcome sponsors for the trees.”

The success of the festival relies on the generosity of local businesses, charities, community organisations, and families who sponsor and decorate a tree. Sponsors are encouraged to decorate their tree in a theme of their choice—be it traditional, quirky, or brand-inspired. St. Chad’s is keen to welcome back returning and new sponsors to help maintain this heart-warming Christmas tradition.

Anyone wishing to reserve a tree or find out more about sponsorship opportunities is asked to contact Abbi Grainger directly via socialmedia@stchadschurchshrewsbury.com or on 07861 562615.

News

News

Entertainment

Business

Entertainment

Features

Business

Features

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

