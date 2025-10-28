Listen Live
Oil tanker leak prompts emergency response in Telford industrial estate

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A fire crew was called out late last night after an oil tanker began leaking fuel onto the carriageway at Stafford Park 2 in Telford.

The incident was reported at 11.25 pm on Monday, 27 October, and classified as a ‘Fuel Leak/Spillage Small’.

One fire appliance from Telford Central station was quickly mobilised to the industrial estate to contain the leaking oil.

Upon arrival, crews found that one oil tanker was actively leaking fuel, spreading the fuel across the road surface. Firefighters deployed specialist “environment grab packs” – absorbent materials designed for chemical and fuel spillages – to mitigate the environmental risk and clean up the area.

Due to the nature of the leak, the Environment Agency equipment was also utilised at the scene, though it is not yet confirmed if the agency’s personnel attended.

The emergency response was brief but effective, with the stop message confirming the spillage was under control received at 11.47 pm, just 22 minutes after the initial call.

