Listen Live
9.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Help for families welcomed by Shrewsbury MP

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

New one-stop-shops for families, offering parenting advice from pregnancy through to school age, have been welcomed by Shrewsbury’s MP as ‘excellent joined-up early years support that’s shaped by our community’.

Julia Buckley MP
Julia Buckley MP

“I’m delighted to say I’ve secured £152,000 for a new Best Start hub in Shropshire,” said Julia Buckley. 

“Remember Sure Start? Well, the Sure Start programme was expanded and relaunched by our Labour Government last July under the new name of Best Start and provides drop-in hubs for families.

- Advertisement -

“Whether it’s parenting advice, free classes, housing support or early education help, the hub will either provide it directly or connect you to the right local service. We’re talking about excellent joined-up early years support that’s shaped by our community.

“I’m working closely with Shropshire Council to make sure this hub serves where it’s needed most, especially for families who’ve struggled to access support in the past.”

Secretary of State for Education, Bridget Phillipson, said at the launch of the programme: “The foundations of the stronger society this government wants to build must be laid down from the very start of children’s lives.

“The opportunities to learn, grow and thrive that this government wants for every one of our children must be there right from the beginning. That means our conception of education has to begin – and does begin – long before the first day at primary school.

“It means helping families to support their children to succeed through the love, curiosity and experiences they share every day, and it means high-quality learning and play in the crucial, formative early years.

“We will take the best of the Sure Start programme, Family Hubs and Start for Life approaches to create Best Start Family Hubs, with a new evidenced-informed core offer for parents.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Change Cookie Preferences

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP