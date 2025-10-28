Help for families welcomed by Shrewsbury MP

New one-stop-shops for families, offering parenting advice from pregnancy through to school age, have been welcomed by Shrewsbury’s MP as ‘excellent joined-up early years support that’s shaped by our community’.

Julia Buckley MP

“I’m delighted to say I’ve secured £152,000 for a new Best Start hub in Shropshire,” said Julia Buckley.

“Remember Sure Start? Well, the Sure Start programme was expanded and relaunched by our Labour Government last July under the new name of Best Start and provides drop-in hubs for families.

- Advertisement -

“Whether it’s parenting advice, free classes, housing support or early education help, the hub will either provide it directly or connect you to the right local service. We’re talking about excellent joined-up early years support that’s shaped by our community.

“I’m working closely with Shropshire Council to make sure this hub serves where it’s needed most, especially for families who’ve struggled to access support in the past.”

Secretary of State for Education, Bridget Phillipson, said at the launch of the programme: “The foundations of the stronger society this government wants to build must be laid down from the very start of children’s lives.

“The opportunities to learn, grow and thrive that this government wants for every one of our children must be there right from the beginning. That means our conception of education has to begin – and does begin – long before the first day at primary school.

“It means helping families to support their children to succeed through the love, curiosity and experiences they share every day, and it means high-quality learning and play in the crucial, formative early years.

“We will take the best of the Sure Start programme, Family Hubs and Start for Life approaches to create Best Start Family Hubs, with a new evidenced-informed core offer for parents.”