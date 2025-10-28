Fire-damaged Oxon Priory Pub faces demolition after blaze

The former Oxon Priory pub at Shelton is set to be demolished after a devastating fire severely damaged the vacant building on the evening of Monday, 6 October.

The Oxon Priory before its closure in August 2025. Image: Google Street View

A planning application has been submitted to Shropshire Council to swiftly dismantle the structure, citing safety concerns over the unstable, fire-ravaged remains.

The fire was reported to have started on the first floor, quickly engulfing further parts of the building. Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service mobilised a major response, with a total of six fire appliances dispatched to the scene, including the Aerial Ladder Platform, the Incident Command Unit, and the Welfare Unit.

Arson Investigation

The incident is being treated as suspicious, with West Mercia Police confirming the arrest of two teenage boys on suspicion of arson as part of the ongoing investigation into the fire.

The former pub, a prominent building at the junction of Welshpool Road and the B4380, had been permanently closed since August. Brewery giants Greene King, who operated the venue, had stated at the time that the closure was a “difficult decision.”

Demolition Plan

The severe damage has led to an immediate application for prior notification for demolition, under Schedule 2 Part 11 Class B of the Town & Country Planning (General Permitted Development) Order 2015.

The application details the necessity and methodology for dismantling the structure. The plan calls for the demolition of the entire building, described as the former Oxon Priory restaurant, as it is deemed unsafe. Due to the building’s instability, the proposed method of demolition is by long reach mechanical plant.

All spoil and rubble generated will be removed from the site by the demolition contractor. In terms of site restoration, the building will be demolished to slab level, with the slab retained in situ and the cellar back-filled. The site will then be secured with hoarding.

The demolition works, proposed to be carried out by Booth Hill Demolition, are expected to commence on November 10, 2025, and be completed by November 21, 2025.

There are currently no plans for redevelopment or rebuilding at a later date.