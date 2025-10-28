Listen Live
Final phase of Shrewsbury’s bus shelter replacement programme underway

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shrewsbury Town Council has entered the final phase of its extensive bus shelter replacement programme, which began in 2023.

One of the new bus shelters on High Street in Shrewsbury. Photo: Shrewsbury Town Council
One of the new bus shelters on High Street in Shrewsbury. Photo: Shrewsbury Town Council

Over the past two years, the Council has replaced around 100 of the town’s ageing blue bus shelters with modern, durable, and more visually appealing designs. This project forms part of the Council’s wider commitment to improving local infrastructure and enhancing the appearance of public spaces across Shrewsbury.

Residents and visitors will now notice the final shelters being replaced in the town centre over the coming weeks. The new shelters provide a tidier and unformed look, designed to be low-maintenance and better suited to Shrewsbury’s busy urban environment.

In keeping with the town’s focus on sustainability and biodiversity, several of the new shelters have been designed to accommodate sedum roofs, which are prepared and cultivated by the Council’s horticultural team at our Weeping Cross Nursery. These green roofs will help to enhance local biodiversity, absorb rainwater, and improve the visual landscape.

Councillor David Vasmer, Chair of the Town Council’s Operations Committee, said:

“This project has been a major investment in our town’s public spaces and transport infrastructure. The new bus shelters are not only more attractive, but they also create a cleaner, safer, and more comfortable experience for people waiting for buses. It’s fantastic to see this long-term improvement taking shape across Shrewsbury.”

Councillor Rob Wilson, Leader of Shrewsbury Town Council, added:

“This programme demonstrates the Town Council’s commitment to continuous improvement and to providing high-quality facilities for our residents. The inclusion of sedum roofs shows how we can make small but meaningful contributions to sustainability while keeping Shrewsbury looking vibrant and welcoming.”

Shrewsbury Town Council thanks the public for their patience while the final installations are completed and looks forward to seeing the town benefit from these improved facilities for years to come.

