Shropshire
Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Driver seriously injured as car collides with verge and rolls over

News
A man sustained potentially life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle collision on a country lane yesterday evening.

A black Volkswagen Golf was travelling from the direction of Lower Wollop towards Rowley on an unnamed country road around 6.30pm yesterday, Monday 27 October.

The car then collided with the grass verge causing the vehicle to roll several times.

The driver, a 20-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. He remains there in a critical condition.

Police officers are appealing to anyone who thinks they may have seen the car in the period leading up to the collision, which would have been travelling from the direction of Shrewsbury, or saw the collision itself, to get in contact.

Anyone who may have information is asked to email SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk.

