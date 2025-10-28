Listen Live
Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Community Trees commemorate 30 years of care at Hope House Children’s Hospices

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

To mark 30 years since Hope House Children’s Hospices first opened its doors, two Community Trees have been unveiled in the gardens of both its hospices, Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith. 

From left, hospice nurses Amy Williams and Gemma Jones with the Community Tree
From left, hospice nurses Amy Williams and Gemma Jones with the Community Tree

Hope House in Oswestry first opened its doors to provide vital care for local children with life-threatening conditions and their families in 1995, and its second hospice – Tŷ Gobaith in Conwy – opened later in 2004, and last year commemorated being open 20 years. 

Only with the generous support of the local community, have the charity been able to raise enough money to build both its hospices and provide the services that children and families have depended on for three decades.  

When Hope House opened it was only the 10th children’s hospice in the world and now more than 750 families get the vital care they need, with no charge ever made to families.  

Laura Ellis-Bartlett, from the charity’s fundraising team, said: “To commemorate that partnership, and to say thank you to everyone who has helped along the way, we are unveiling two Community Trees at the hospices this Autumn.  

“The bespoke trees are being created in steel by Red Dragon Metal Art and will be sited in the gardens at Tŷ Gobaith and Hope House for everyone to see. 

“It’s a beautiful way for you to become part of our future, as well as our past.” 

Each tree will have up to 250 leaves to give supporters the opportunity to sponsor a leaf to engrave with their very own personal messages.  

Your message could be used to mark a birthday, or remember a loved one. Or you could decide to send a message to the children and families at the hospices. 

If you would like to sponsor a leaf for a minimum donation of £10 a month visit hopehouse.org.uk/community-tree or call 01691 671671 and speak to a member of the team.

