Witness appeal after girl hit by E-bike in Shrewsbury

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision between a pedestrian and an E-bike in Shrewsbury earlier this month, which left a young girl injured.

The incident occurred at approximately 8.15 pm on Saturday, 4 October, on the pavement of Preston Street.

A girl was walking along the pavement when she was struck by an E-bike that had two people riding on it.

Following the collision, the two individuals on the bike fled the scene. The girl sustained injuries as a result of the incident.

Officers from West Mercia Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the E-bike and its riders in the area around that time.

They are also asking drivers to check any dashcam footage they may have, which could have captured the incident or the movements of the E-bike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Clarke directly by emailing louise.clarke@westmercia.police.uk.

