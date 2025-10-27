Trunk or Treat? Spooky fun takes place at Crudgington School

Crudgington School’s annual ‘Trunk or Treat’ event has become one of the highlights on the village’s social calendar – and this year’s event proved to be one of the best yet.
Parents, friends and staff gathered on the school car park to lead children on a trick or treat adventure around some incredibly decorated car boots.
The children earlier enjoyed a Halloween disco in the school hall before heading out to trick or treat in a safe, fun and familiar setting.
Headteacher Hannah Gharu said: “It’s a much-loved Crudgington tradition that pupils look forward to all year. Our amazing parent volunteers go all out, decorating their cars and handing out sweets.
“We had a fantastic turnout with the whole school joining in with the evening. We even see ex-pupils returning specially for this event, which is lovely.”
She added: “Our friends team are the backbone of this event. They dedicate so much of their time to make it a success. This event shows the true Crudgington spirit.”
Year six pupil Lola Harris, one of the pupils who took part this year, said: “I love the events my school runs. Trunk or Treat is my favourite because I get to safely trick or treat with my friends and teachers.”