Trunk or Treat? Spooky fun takes place at Crudgington School

Crudgington School’s annual ‘Trunk or Treat’ event has become one of the highlights on the village’s social calendar – and this year’s event proved to be one of the best yet.

The event saw some incredibly decorated car boots

Parents, friends and staff gathered on the school car park to lead children on a trick or treat adventure around some incredibly decorated car boots.

The children earlier enjoyed a Halloween disco in the school hall before heading out to trick or treat in a safe, fun and familiar setting.

Headteacher Hannah Gharu said: “It’s a much-loved Crudgington tradition that pupils look forward to all year. Our amazing parent volunteers go all out, decorating their cars and handing out sweets.

“We had a fantastic turnout with the whole school joining in with the evening. We even see ex-pupils returning specially for this event, which is lovely.”

She added: “Our friends team are the backbone of this event. They dedicate so much of their time to make it a success. This event shows the true Crudgington spirit.”

Year six pupil Lola Harris, one of the pupils who took part this year, said: “I love the events my school runs. Trunk or Treat is my favourite because I get to safely trick or treat with my friends and teachers.”

