Listen Live
9.8 C
Shropshire
Monday, October 27, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Trunk or Treat? Spooky fun takes place at Crudgington School

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Crudgington School’s annual ‘Trunk or Treat’ event has become one of the highlights on the village’s social calendar – and this year’s event proved to be one of the best yet.

The event saw some incredibly decorated car boots
The event saw some incredibly decorated car boots

Parents, friends and staff gathered on the school car park to lead children on a trick or treat adventure around some incredibly decorated car boots.

The children earlier enjoyed a Halloween disco in the school hall before heading out to trick or treat in a safe, fun and familiar setting.

- Advertisement -

Headteacher Hannah Gharu said: “It’s a much-loved Crudgington tradition that pupils look forward to all year. Our amazing parent volunteers go all out, decorating their cars and handing out sweets.

“We had a fantastic turnout with the whole school joining in with the evening. We even see ex-pupils returning specially for this event, which is lovely.”

She added: “Our friends team are the backbone of this event. They dedicate so much of their time to make it a success. This event shows the true Crudgington spirit.”

Year six pupil Lola Harris, one of the pupils who took part this year, said: “I love the events my school runs. Trunk or Treat is my favourite because I get to safely trick or treat with my friends and teachers.”

Parent volunteers go all out, decorating their cars and handing out sweets
Parent volunteers go all out, decorating their cars and handing out sweets
The event provides trick or treat in a safe, fun and familiar setting
The event provides trick or treat in a safe, fun and familiar setting
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Change Cookie Preferences

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP