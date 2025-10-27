Listen Live
Police appeal for witnesses after serious collision near Northwood

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police are urgently appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision near Northwood on Friday night, which left a female passenger with serious injuries.

The single-vehicle crash occurred just after 8 pm on Friday, 24 October, on the B5063 as the vehicle was travelling from the direction of Wem towards Welshampton.

The collision involved a Ford Transit van with the partial registration plate ‘EX65’. According to West Mercia Police, the van left the road on a corner after a humpback bridge, located beyond the Horse and Jockey pub, as it was leaving Northwood.

The vehicle ultimately collided with a brick wall outside a property known as ‘Brooklea’.

The passenger, a woman in her 30s, suffered serious injuries in the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment. The driver, also a man in his 30s, was reported as uninjured.

Police confirmed that the driver of the van was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Officers are now urging the public to come forward with any information that could assist their investigation. They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the van’s driving in the moments before the collision, or the collision itself.

They are also asking residents and drivers to check any dashcam or doorbell camera footage that may have captured the incident or the van’s journey.

PC Mark Hobden is leading the appeal and has asked witnesses to make contact, quoting the incident number. Anyone with information should email PC Mark Hobden at mark.hobden@westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident 420i of 24 October.

