New cafe opens at Telford Ice Rink

Skaters, ice hockey fans, and visitors to Telford Ice Rink can now enjoy a new culinary experience as popular local business Odd Pals expands, opening a brand-new cafe at the council-owned leisure facility.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, far left, and Councillor Angela McClements, far right, officially open the new café with cafe owners Matt Palin and Vee Odrakiewicz. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Odd Pals, well-known for its vibrant street food stall at Wellington Market, is bringing its flair for globally inspired dishes to the rink side, supported by Telford & Wrekin Council’s Pride in Our High Street programme.

Chefs Matt Palin and Vee Odrakiewicz launched Odd Pals at the market’s food court in May 2023. In under two years, the business has built a loyal following, serving up everything from Philly cheese steaks and katsu curries to Asian grills and a unique take on classic gammon, egg, and chips—with ingredients largely sourced from within the historic market itself.

The duo initially received a business start-up grant through the Council’s High Street programme to help establish their Wellington base, and are now celebrating this significant expansion.

Catering for the Crowd

Matt Palin expressed his excitement about the move: “We’re really pleased with how things have gone over the past two years at Wellington Market and due to our success, we’re delighted to open a second outlet at the ice rink. We’ve built up a loyal, regular customer base at the market but look forward to attracting some familiar faces and new customers to the ice rink.”

He added that the new cafe’s menu is specifically designed to cater for the ice rink’s diverse clientele, including skaters, spectators, and visiting ice hockey teams. “Hopefully, there’s something on our varied menu that will whet people’s appetite before or after their ice skating sessions,” Matt said.

A Boost for Local Business

Council representatives were quick to praise Odd Pals’ success as a testament to the local business support schemes.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Cabinet Member for the Economy and Transport, highlighted the impact of the council’s initiative. “Odd Pals has gained an excellent reputation at Wellington Market and it’s pleasing to see that a business which has become so popular in such a short space of time is able to expand by venturing into Telford Town Centre,” he said. “This is a prime example of how the Pride in Our High Street programme can help turn initial business ideas or proposals into reality and help businesses to grow, flourish and open up in additional premises.”

Councillor Angela McClements, Cabinet Member for Leisure, Tourism, Culture and the Arts, welcomed the addition to the popular venue. “Telford Ice Rink is an all year round venue which attracts visitors from across the UK and further-a-field so we’re delighted that a successful catering business in Telford and Wrekin is expanding into the venue. We wish Matt and Vee all the best with their business venture and are sure that their menu will be popular with skaters and visitors to the ice rink throughout the year.”

Odd Pals is now open and serving at the ice rink, ready to warm up customers after a session on the ice.