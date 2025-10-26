Hospital Trust’s Diabetes Team scoop Public Recognition Award

The Diabetes Team at the Trust that runs Shropshire’s acute hospitals scooped the Public Recognition Award at its annual awards.

Members of the public had the chance earlier this summer to nominate their hospital hero in The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust Annual Celebratory Awards, which took place last Friday.

The Public Recognition Award recognises teams or individuals who have made a remarkable contribution and show exceptional compassion and dedication in their role.

An incredible 2,578 cast their vote in the finals for the only category that patients, families and members of the public can nominate and vote for.

Other individuals and teams were also announced as winners at the ceremony, which was held at the Mercure Hotel, Telford, and was sponsored by Dyke Yaxley, GroupNexus, One Retail, ModuleCo and VINCI Building.

The Diabetes Team nominations read: “I would like to express my sincere appreciation to Dr Moulik whose kindness and dedication to diabetic patients, particularly those on insulin pumps, have made a significant impact. He has successfully established a team that facilitates easy access to care and has created a Facebook group to ensure continuous communication outside of regular hours.

“Thanks to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for having such a wonderful and dedicated doctor on their team. I believe he truly deserves this award for his exceptional service and commitment to his patients.”

“I was one of three patients who first started insulin pump therapy at the Hummingbird Centre in the direct care of Dr Moulik and his team. In those first days, getting your pump settings correct was difficult but he kept in daily contact to ask about blood glucose levels and adjusted the insulin quantity accordingly.

“This included phone calls throughout the night, and he still did his ‘day’ job! We are now a group of over 300 on insulin pump therapy and still his care and attention goes above and beyond the normal standard of care. He is by far the most caring, understanding, professional and determined person I know. My life has changed so much with an insulin pump and that is down to him and his team.”

Dr Probal Moulik, Consultant Endocrinologist, said: “It is truly an honour to have been named winner of the Public Recognition Award. I started the insulin pump service in 2011 and currently we have 550 pumpers with type 1 diabetes benefitting from this new technology mimicking an artificial pancreas. Our Insulin Pump team is fantastic – our doctors, nurses and wider team work with our patients every day to ensure they have the best care, and I couldn’t be prouder of all of them.”

Jo Williams, Group Chief Executive at SaTH, said: “The Public Recognition Award is truly one of the most cherished honours we present. To be shortlisted is a remarkable achievement, made even more special because these nominations come directly from our patients and community, inspired by their personal experiences with our services.

“This award shines a spotlight on the extraordinary dedication and compassion shown by our colleagues and teams. I’ve had the privilege of witnessing their passion, tireless efforts, and unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding care and experiences. It was incredibly moving to see such a high volume of heartfelt nominations in this category.

“Congratulations to all our finalists – and a big well done to the Diabetes Team for winning this special award.”

The Trust Celebratory Awards celebrate the outstanding dedication and commitment of staff and the wonderful work that they do every day across so many services in the hospitals and the wider community to support patients and their families.