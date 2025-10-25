Listen Live
Shropshire running club to ”lift the curfew’ to make women feel safe in winter months

The Shropshire Shufflers are inviting runners – and particularly female runners – to join one of their friendly club runs on Wednesday 29th November, as part of Sport England’s “Let’s Break the Curfew” campaign.

The Shropshire Shufflers are inviting runners – and particularly female runners – to join one of their friendly club runs
The initiative aims to support women who may feel uncomfortable running alone in the dark, encouraging them to keep active and confident through the winter months by running with others or joining a club.

The Shufflers’ Wednesday run will meet at 6.50pm at the Preston Street entrance of Shirehall, Shrewsbury.

Participants are encouraged to wear something bright and enjoy a sociable, supportive evening run with fellow runners.

John Short, Chair of Shropshire Shufflers, said:

“As the nights draw in, it’s more important than ever that everyone feels safe and supported to stay active. Running together not only improves safety, but it also builds friendships, confidence and community. We’re proud to be part of a campaign that helps more women enjoy the benefits of running all year round.”

The Shropshire Shufflers are a welcoming, inclusive, mixed-sex running club for adults aged 18 and over, catering for all abilities — from beginners to experienced marathoners. The club offers five group running opportunities each week across Shrewsbury and the surrounding area.

