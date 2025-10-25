Shifnal Town Council unveils ambitious play area project

Shifnal Town Council has formally kicked off its most significant capital project to date, launching the tender process to secure a contractor for a major overhaul of the town’s public play spaces.

Cllr Paul Willliamson, Mayor of Shifnal

The ambitious scheme, budgeted between £320,000 and £370,000, will see a brand-new play area created and two existing parks completely refurbished, with all funding drawn from the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL).

The centrepiece of the investment is the development of a landmark new facility at Wheatfield Drive. Crucially, this site will also host a dedicated, new area specifically targeting teenagers, incorporating popular features like a covered seating zone.

- Advertisement -

Alongside this major new development, the council is committing to significant refurbishments at the existing play areas in Jubilee Park (Dyas Close) and Curriers Lane.

“This project is about delivering on a promise to our community—a promise to provide exceptional, enduring spaces for every resident,” said Mayor of Shifnal, Paul Williamson. “We want every child and young person in Shifnal to have access to safe, fun, and inclusive play facilities that stand the test of time. This substantial investment is the single largest project our Council has ever led, and it signals our commitment to improving the quality of life for our young families and our growing population in Shifnal.”

Community to Lead Selection

The tender officially opened at the end of September, with interested contractors required to submit their designs by December 5th. Following this, the selection process will place a significant emphasis on community engagement:

January: The public will be invited to vote for their favourite four designs from the submissions.

February 20th: The Council will award the contract after narrowing the selection down to two final designs.

March: Work is scheduled to commence in early spring, beginning a rolling programme of improvements across all sites.

Focus on Inclusivity and Activity

The winning contractor will be expected to adhere to comprehensive criteria developed from the 89 responses received during a public consultation earlier this year.

A mandatory requirement across all sites is to demonstrate fully inclusive play value, promoting the social model of disability. Furthermore, all designs must cater to a core set of activities, including swinging, climbing, sliding, imagination play, and sensory play. Every new or refurbished area must also feature a distinct “centrepiece” item.

For the new Wheatfield Drive site, the Council’s Estates Committee has recommended the inclusion of two new pathways. These will link the new play area to the existing multi-use games area (MUGA) and the proposed teenage shelter, effectively creating a new walking loop for all park users.