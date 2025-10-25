Fordhall Farm to host volunteer weekend

England’s first community-owned organic farm, Fordhall Farm in Market Drayton, is set to host a volunteer weekend from Saturday, 1st November until Sunday, 2nd November.

The weekend will offer volunteers the chance to dive into a variety of farm activities, including conservation, maintenance and tree planting.

The team at Fordhall Farm are excited to welcome new and existing volunteers to their final volunteer weekend of the year. The farm welcomes the community and surrounding areas three times a year to join them in a fun, hands-on environment.

Volunteers have previously come together to build compost toilets and solar showers, finding the days nourishing and confidence-boosting.

Adults of all ages and backgrounds are welcome, with the opportunity to connect with like-minded people and form friendships. A few weddings have even formed from the farm’s volunteer gatherings.

A session leader will be there to assist and direct throughout the day, and tasks will be tailored to individual abilities. The session is pre-booked and open to individuals aged 18 and above. However, if anyone younger would like to volunteer, they must be joined by an accompanying adult.

The day will run from 10am to 4pm and accommodation is available if required.

Volunteers are encouraged to bring sensible footwear and warm, waterproof gear, as well as a packed lunch. Fordhall do offer a warm, tasty lunch for a small donation. Arthur’s Farm Kitchen and Farm Shop will also be open.

Fordhall Organic Farm has been organic for over 65 years, becoming the first community-owned organic farm in England. It led the way in organic farming after the Second World War, led by the late pioneer and tenant farmer, Arthur Hollins.

The farm is open to the public as an enjoyable and educational resource throughout the year.