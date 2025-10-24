Shropshire Council seeks financial support from Government

Shropshire Council has confirmed it has formally requested Exceptional Financial Support from the Government, citing a severe financial crisis inherited from the previous Conservative administration.

The Guildhall in Franwell, Shrewsbury. Photo: Shropshire Council

The Liberal Democrat-led council has paused all non-essential spending as it scrambles to restore stability following the discovery of a major in-year budget shortfall.

The move follows a “deep dive” into the authority’s accounts, revealing a situation “even more critical than previously understood,” exacerbated by soaring social care costs and what the new leadership terms years of “mismanagement and broken savings promises” by the Conservatives.

Cllr Heather Kidd, Leader of Shropshire Council, did not mince words, stating: “The scale of the financial issues we have inherited from the Conservatives is extremely serious. The former Conservative administration repeatedly promised reform and financial discipline but it never materialised, leaving us with a budget that simply doesn’t add up.”

She added that many of the savings targets set by the previous administration were “never achievable,” and that the council had been left without any plans to meet them. Crucially, the Liberal Democrats, who took control in May’s local elections, have uncovered that the Conservatives had been dangerously relying on the council’s limited reserve fund – the General Fund Balance – which has now been exhausted.

The council has been grappling with a worsening financial position for months, declaring a financial emergency in September. The latest review suggests that without “alterations,” the council could overspend by £50 million by March 2026. While the council holds £34 million in its General Fund Balance to help this year, it is not enough to cover the looming deficit.

Failure to resolve the overspending urgently could lead to a ‘Section 114 Report,’ which effectively bans new non-essential spending and risks the Government taking control of the council via appointed Commissioners.

Cllr Kidd said the new administration is “determined to be honest about the scale of the challenge and to take decisive action,” with a priority to “protect vital frontline services and to rebuild trust.”

Councillor Roger Evans, Cabinet member for finance, echoed the concerns, noting that years of overspending under the previous administration had depleted all reserves. “We all, councillors and staff have been working hard since May to put in place a number of measures to stop all non-essential spend, reduce essential spend, increase income, and try to deliver the needed \textsterling60 million of savings that were in the budget we inherited.”

He confirmed that the council is now seeking urgent financial support to continue delivering services until March 2026, as well as a longer-term funding package to enable a three-year transformation plan aimed at achieving sustainability.

Both councillors pointed to a national issue of minimal year-on-year Government funding failing to meet soaring social care costs, which account for nearly 75% of Shropshire’s budget.

“It’s no surprise that the lack of Government funding is contributing hugely to our financial challenge,” Cllr Evans said, promising to lobby for fairer funding for rural areas. However, he stressed the administration’s commitment to internal reforms: “We are also determined to reduce our spend to enable us to balance our budget and avoid the issuing of a Section 114 if at all possible.”

The full financial monitoring report, detailing the current budget position up to the end of September, is set to be published on 10 November ahead of a Cabinet meeting on 19 November. The new administration is implementing an action plan, including an Improvement Board, based on recommendations from an independent review by the Local Government Association (LGA) conducted in July.