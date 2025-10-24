New leadership at a Telford secondary school reflects on transformative year

The new leadership team at a Telford secondary school has been reflecting ‘with immense pride’ on one of the most successful and transformative years in its history.

Andrea Bell, Principal at New Road Academy

New Road Academy was taken over by the Learning Community Trust last summer, rebranding the Wrockwardine Wood site and appointing a new principal.

Reflecting on her first year in the post, Andrea Bell said: “I’m filled with immense pride and gratitude for the extraordinary progress we’ve made together as a school community.

“New Road Academy has experienced one of its most successful and transformative years in its history.

“Our students achieved the best GCSE results in the school’s history, and behaviour across the academy has seen a dramatic improvement, creating a more focused and respectful learning environment.

“This shift has had a profound impact on student happiness – which continues to rise – and staff morale, which is stronger than ever.”

Significant investment has also been made in the school’s facilities, a new student art gallery to showcase talent, and a multi-use games area expanding opportunities for physical activity and team sports.

Andrea said communication with parents had greatly improved, fostering stronger partnerships and more collaborative support from the local community.

“We are deeply grateful for the fantastic support from the Learning Community Trust and our local governing body, whose guidance and encouragement have been instrumental in our success,” she said.

New Road Academy students have also taken part in some incredible enrichment activities, designed to broaden their horizons.

A group of students embarked on a life-changing trip to Kenya this summer, where they helped with construction projects on houses and a school, and took part in coastal clean-up operations.

The academy has hosted several charity events over the past year, including a fundraiser for a child bereavement charity, and launched a new ‘Student of the Week’ awards competition.

The PE department has had a successful year too, collecting two football trophies and a third place finish in the county’s school athletics championships.

Andrea said: “These experiences have not only enriched our students’ education but have also helped shape them into thoughtful, engaged, and empowered young people.

“We place a strong emphasis on careers education, helping students explore future pathways and develop aspirations beyond the classroom.

“We are excited about the future we are building together. I want to say thank you to every student, parent, staff member, governor, and supporter who has contributed to this incredible year. New Road Academy is thriving… and this is just the beginning.”