Shropshire
Friday, October 24, 2025
Market Drayton rapist jailed for 18 years for sexual offences

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live

A rapist has been jailed for 18 years for a series of sexual offences. Christopher Brake, aged 49, formerly of Frogmore Road in Market Drayton appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday, 23 October, for sentencing following conviction in February.

Shrewsbury Justice Centre. Photo: Google Street View
Brake has been convicted of two counts of rape, sexual assault by penetration on a child, two sexual assaults on a child, voyeurism and making an indecent photograph of a child. He had also been given a lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

The offences were committed between April 2019 and April 2024, primarily in the Market Drayton area of Shropshire.

Brake was convicted following complex investigations by West Mercia Police’s Protecting Vulnerable People department at Shrewsbury Police Station.

Detective Constable Rhian Davies, one of the investigating officers, said: “I welcome today’s sentence of 18 years in prison, with an additional year on licence, handed down to Brake for these horrific offences. This significant sentence reflects the significant harm caused by his predatory and manipulative behaviour.

“I want to sincerely thank the victims for their immense courage in coming forward and supporting this investigation. Their bravery has ensured that a dangerous offender is now behind bars and can no longer cause harm to vulnerable people. I hope today’s outcome brings them some sense of justice and allows them to begin to move forward with their lives.”

