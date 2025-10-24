Hunt for driver who left scene of three-vehicle collision on A49 near Wooferton

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a three-vehicle collision on the A49 near Woofferton early this morning, 24 October, which involved two cars and a Heavy Goods Vehicle.

A generic image of a Police Accident sign

The collision occurred at approximately 1.30 am. While the drivers of one of the cars and the HGV were reported as uninjured, officers are now focusing on identifying and locating the driver of the second car, who is believed to have left the scene in another vehicle.

Road Closure Extended Due to Fuel Spillage

The A49 remains closed in both directions between the junction with the A456 (near the Salwey Arms) and the Brimfield Business Park. Police warn that the road is likely to stay shut for a “substantial amount of time” due to a fuel spillage at the scene.

Motorists travelling southbound are being advised to take a left turn towards Ludlow, while those heading towards Hereford are being directed to turn right, past the Woofferton garage.

Police Appeal for Information and Dashcam Footage

Inspector Pete Frankish is leading the investigation and urged the public to assist with the search for the missing driver.

“We are carrying out a number of enquiries to locate the driver of the car, and check if they are injured,” Inspector Frankish said. “We would urge anyone with information, or dashcam footage which could assist with our enquiries to please get in touch.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information that could assist the police is asked to call 01905 331 030.