Grants available to support vulnerable households across Shropshire

Updated:
Jake Foulger
By Jake Foulger

Community Resource is calling on voluntary and community organisations across Shropshire to apply for grants from the Household Support Fund (HSF), aimed at helping people through the cold winter months.

Grants range from £1,000 to £4,000, with £20,000 of funding still available. They can be used to provide essential support, through things such as food, hot meals, warm clothing, energy and water top-ups, amongst other household necessities.

Funding has been designed to reach underserved and marginalised communities most affected by the cost-of-living crisis. Organisations have been urged to apply now so they can offer support during the toughest months of the year.

Several organisations are already using the fund to make a meaningful difference. OsNosh in Oswestry is supplying frozen meals to the local food bank, Little Stars Baby Bank is delivering winter essentials to over 120 children, the 4 All Foundation is serving hot meals across three community hubs, Ellesmere Food Share is providing food and toiletries to those in need, The Shrewsbury Ark is helping homeless people access laundry facilities, hot showers, warm meals and toiletries and the Shrewsbury Food Hub is supplying surplus food to schools.

Carole Moreton, funding and grants team lead at Community Resource, said: “This funding is helping organisations respond directly to the needs of their communities. Keeping people in your communities fed, warm and supported during the toughest months of the year.”

Applications are open to voluntary and community organisations based in Shropshire or delivering services to residents of the county, excluding Telford and Wrekin.

Organisations can submit one application per year, which will be reviewed every two weeks until funds are allocated.

The deadline for applications is Monday, 30th November 2025.

